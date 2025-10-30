City

Public transport

Metro rail service resumes on Agargaon-Shahbagh section

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Metro train services on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section resumed on Thursday morning, after being suspended on Wednesday night.

According to sources, vibrations were detected last night at the spot in Farmgate where the bearing pad had fallen and caused Sunday’s accident.

For safety reasons, metro train operations on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section were suspended from around 9:15 pm. However, metro services between Motijheel and Shahbagh, and between Uttara and Agargaon, continued as usual.

Also Read

Metro rail: Permanent cards can be recharged from home

An official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the authority responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail in Dhaka, told Prothom Alo this morning that the issue was resolved by around 12:30 am.

Also Read

Metro rail: No full safety audit was done before starting operations

“Train services resumed smoothly from this morning without any disruption,” the official said.

A bearing pad at the junction between a pillar and the viaduct on the western side of Farmgate station came loose and fell, killing a man named Abul Kalam at around 12:30 pm on Sunday.

Also Read

What are metro rail’s bearing pads, why did it fall off again?

Following the incident, metro rail operations were immediately suspended. Services were later restored partially, from Uttara to Agargaon around 3:00 pm and from Motijheel to Shahbagh around 7:15 pm. The full route was reopened on Monday (27 October) at around 11:00 am after the bearing pad was reinstalled.

Although the metro rail has been operating across the full route since then, trains have been running at reduced speed near the Farmgate accident site for the past three days.

Also Read

Writ petition seeks quality check of bearing pads of metro rail, flyovers

The authorities said this precautionary measure was taken for safety reasons.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City