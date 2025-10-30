Public transport
Metro rail service resumes on Agargaon-Shahbagh section
Metro train services on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section resumed on Thursday morning, after being suspended on Wednesday night.
According to sources, vibrations were detected last night at the spot in Farmgate where the bearing pad had fallen and caused Sunday’s accident.
For safety reasons, metro train operations on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section were suspended from around 9:15 pm. However, metro services between Motijheel and Shahbagh, and between Uttara and Agargaon, continued as usual.
An official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the authority responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail in Dhaka, told Prothom Alo this morning that the issue was resolved by around 12:30 am.
“Train services resumed smoothly from this morning without any disruption,” the official said.
A bearing pad at the junction between a pillar and the viaduct on the western side of Farmgate station came loose and fell, killing a man named Abul Kalam at around 12:30 pm on Sunday.
Following the incident, metro rail operations were immediately suspended. Services were later restored partially, from Uttara to Agargaon around 3:00 pm and from Motijheel to Shahbagh around 7:15 pm. The full route was reopened on Monday (27 October) at around 11:00 am after the bearing pad was reinstalled.
Although the metro rail has been operating across the full route since then, trains have been running at reduced speed near the Farmgate accident site for the past three days.
The authorities said this precautionary measure was taken for safety reasons.