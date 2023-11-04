RMG workers demonstrate, teargas fired, 3 injured in Ashulia

The workers of the garments factories in Ashulia of Savar have brought out a protest procession again demanding a wage hike.

They started the demonstration in the Jamgora area of Ashulia on Saturday morning.

Later, they got involved into clashes with the police in phases. The workers hurled brickbats towards police, which led to chase and counter-chase between the two sides.

At one point, police fired teargas and pellets injuring at least three. Later, the agitated workers vandalised the gates of several garment factories.