RMG workers demonstrate, teargas fired, 3 injured in Ashulia

The workers of the garments factories in Ashulia of Savar have brought out a protest procession again demanding a wage hike.
They started the demonstration in the Jamgora area of Ashulia on Saturday morning.
Later, they got involved into clashes with the police in phases. The workers hurled brickbats towards police, which led to chase and counter-chase between the two sides.
At one point, police fired teargas and pellets injuring at least three. Later, the agitated workers vandalised the gates of several garment factories.
The three injured were identified as Amir Hossain, Md Shamim and Md Tajuddin. They have been admitted to the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital. There were signs of injuries from pellets on their bodies. Of them, van puller Amir Hossain sustained injuries from pellets fired by the police.
Speaking to Prothom Alo while undergoing treatment at the hospital, Md Amir Hossain said, “I was returning from Jamgora after unloading. Suddenly, I was shot.”
According to the police and locals, workers at different garment factories in the Jamgora area returned to work this morning. However, workers of several factories left after giving attendance. Later, they took position on the Abdullahpur-Baipail road and staged demonstrations.
The police asked them to leave the road. However, the workers didn’t listen to them and continued their demonstration by occupying the road. At one point, police fired teargas shells and dispersed them to control the situation.
Joy Bhattcharya, a physician at the Ashulia Women and Children Hospital, told Prothom Alo, “Three patients with wounds from splinters came to the hospital in the morning. Already, one of them returned home after receiving treatment. The other two patients have been sent to Dhaka for better treatment.”
Md Russel, one of the workers, told Prothom Alo, “We returned to work this morning. We have no problem here. However, we are leaving as workers from other factories are not letting us work.”
Some garment workers were staging demonstrations at different places of the Jamgora area at around 9:00 am. Police fired teargas shells in phases to disperse them. Workers of several factories were seen leaving the factories at around 9:00am as the agitated workers started vandalising the gates of several factories, including the Prime Cap BD Limited.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Raihan, security guard of Prime Cap BD Limited, said, “Workers at our factory has been working since morning. At around 10:00 am, some outsiders (workers of other factories) came and asked our workers to leave the factory. Later, they vandalised the factory gate. At one point, police came and chased them out of the factory premises.
Injured Md Shamim said, “I came to Jamgora to meet my aunt. Suddenly, the police started firing teargas shells and I sustained a wound from it.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 11: 00am, Riaz Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of detective branch (DB) of Dhaka district police (north) said, “The agitated workers took to the streets and blocked the road. At one point, they started hurling brick bats towards the police. Following that, police chased and dispersed them. The situation is completely under control now.”