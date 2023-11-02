Awami League concerned about garment worker agitation

Meanwhile, Awami League party sources say, last Monday Awami League members of parliament of Dhaka and adjacent areas held a joint meeting at the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue. At the end of the meeting, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader gave certain directives to the members of parliament of areas where there are readymade garment factories.

These directives include talking to the garment workers and informing them that the government will announce a new pay scale in November. And this will come into effect in December. The members of parliament were told to convince the workers to keep confidence in the government because it was during the rule of this government that the wages of the garment workers was increased the most.

The Awami League sources said that similar directives were given to local leaders of Awami League and its affiliated organisations as well as local councillors and local government representatives. From the centre instructions had been issued to explain matters to the workers and keep them away from any movement. However, the situation deteriorated when some tried to suppress the movement through threats, attacks and display of power.