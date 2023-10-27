ISPs denied entry to Khawaja Tower, internet lies disrupted

People have been experiencing a disrupted internet service across the country since the fire at Khawaja Tower in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon. The building is home to data centres of some top international internet gateways (IIG).

The internet service providers (ISPs) said it is possible to restore the service within a short time by activating the data centres in the building, but the authorities are restricting them from entering the building.

The building caught fire at around 4:45 pm on Thursday, leaving at least three people dead. The authorities doused the blaze completely on Friday morning, but the internet service did not return to normalcy until the immediate night.