Khawaja Tower fire: Fire service forms probe committee

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence on Friday formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the fire incident at
Khawaja Tower in the city's Mohakhali area.
The committee will submit a full investigation report within 15 working days, acting officer of the media cell of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Shahjahan Sikder told news agency BSS on Friday.
Fire Service and Civil Defense (Operation and Maintenance) Lt. Col. Tajul Islam Chowdhury and Fire Service deputy director Md Salah Uddin have been made committee president and member secretary respectively.
Other members of the committee include- fire service assistant director (Dhaka, Zone-2) Md Anwarul Haque, deputy assistant director (Dhaka,Zone-2) Md Tanharul Islam, and senior station officer of Tejgaon Fire Station Md Najim Uddin Sarker.
The fire broke out on the 12th floor of Khawaja Tower at around 4:58 pm on Thursday.