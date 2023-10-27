Khawaja Tower fire: Fire service forms probe committee

Fire Service and Civil Defense (Operation and Maintenance) Lt. Col. Tajul Islam Chowdhury and Fire Service deputy director Md Salah Uddin have been made committee president and member secretary respectively.

Other members of the committee include- fire service assistant director (Dhaka, Zone-2) Md Anwarul Haque, deputy assistant director (Dhaka,Zone-2) Md Tanharul Islam, and senior station officer of Tejgaon Fire Station Md Najim Uddin Sarker.

The fire broke out on the 12th floor of Khawaja Tower at around 4:58 pm on Thursday.