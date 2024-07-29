City

Cops charge baton at protestors at ECB Chattar, 20 detained from Mirpur, Dhanmandi

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police taking a protester away from ECB Chattar area in Dhaka on 29 July 2024.Khaled Sarker

The police have detained a number of protesters from Mirpur-10, ECB Chattar and from in front of the Star Kabab restaurant in Dhanmondi area of the capital in the afternoon today, Monday.

The police also dispersed a group of protesters that had gathered at ECB Chattar by charging batons at them.

Additional members of the law and order enforcement forces have been deployed in some areas of the capital today, Monday after protest programmes were announced on behalf of the ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ through social media.

Army personnel stationed in front of BNS centre in Uttara area of Dhaka on 29 July 2024.
Khaled Sarker
t had been stated on the social media that protest programmes will be organised at eight points in Dhaka today, Monday. These eight points are- Science Lab, Gate No 8 of North South University, Press Club, BNS Centre in Uttara, Mirpur-10, ECB Chattar in Mirpur, Rampura and Mohakhali.

Deployment of police personnel has been noticed in these areas since morning. Alongside that, helicopters of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have also been noticed patrolling in the sky while army personnel were patrolling different streets of the capital.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirpur police station Munshi Sabbir stated that 10 people have been detained from Mirpur-10 Golchattar area during the protest progamme.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police in New Market zone, Md Refatul Islam stated that 10 people have been detained from in front of Star Kabab restaurant in Dhanmondi area.

At around 12:30 pm, one of the police personnel on-duty there said that some protesters were hurling brickbats from the alleys. Later, the police dispersed them and detained a few.

Prothom Alo correspondent in Gazipur reported from Uttara area that the police have taken position at different intersections there. Some people were sighted in different streets and alleyways. However, nobody was seen protesting on the main road.

