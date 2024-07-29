Cops charge baton at protestors at ECB Chattar, 20 detained from Mirpur, Dhanmandi

The police have detained a number of protesters from Mirpur-10, ECB Chattar and from in front of the Star Kabab restaurant in Dhanmondi area of the capital in the afternoon today, Monday.

The police also dispersed a group of protesters that had gathered at ECB Chattar by charging batons at them.

Additional members of the law and order enforcement forces have been deployed in some areas of the capital today, Monday after protest programmes were announced on behalf of the ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ through social media.