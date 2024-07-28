Over 9,000 arrested in nationwide drives in 11 days

Law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 9,000 people from different parts of the country, including the capital city, in the past 11 days, following widespread protests, clashes, vandalism, and arson centering the quota reform movement.

As of Saturday, the number of arrests reached 9,121, according to data collected by Prothom Alo from police sources in 56 metropolitan areas and districts. The number was more than 6,500 until Friday.