BNP leader Gayeshwar, 97 others accused in three cases

Three cases were filed over the clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists in the capital's Science Laboratory area.

At least 63 people have been shown arrested in these lawsuits -- two at Dhanmondi police station and one with New Market police.

Police say 46 people, including BNP standing committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, were accused in the case lodged at New Market police station with 400-500 unnamed.

The remaining two cases were filed at Dhanmondi police station, mentioning 52 names, including Sheikh Rabiul Alam, a member of BNP executive committee, with hundreds unnamed.