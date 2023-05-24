BNP leader Gayeshwar, 97 others accused in three cases

Three cases were filed over the clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists in the capital's Science Laboratory area.
At least 63 people have been shown arrested in these lawsuits -- two at Dhanmondi police station and one with New Market police.
Police say 46 people, including BNP standing committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, were accused in the case lodged at New Market police station with 400-500 unnamed.
The remaining two cases were filed at Dhanmondi police station, mentioning 52 names, including Sheikh Rabiul Alam, a member of BNP executive committee, with hundreds unnamed.
Dhanmondi police station officer-in-charge Ikram Ali told Prothom Alo that police are the plaintiff of these two cases: one case was filed over attacking police while the other for subversive activities.
Additional deputy commissioner of New Market zone police, Shahen Shah, told Prothom Alo that the case was lodged as police were attacked and vehicles were vandalised. Around 36 to 37 people were shown arrested in this case.
Clashes broke out between police and leaders and activists of BNP in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday as the latter began a road march to press home their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government.
The clashes ensued around 4:00 pm when the protesters were marching towards the City College area from Shimanto Square. At one stage of the clashes, the agitated leaders and activists threw stones at the law enforcement agencies who, in retaliation, fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
BNP and police are blaming each other for this incident as the former claimed police charged batons at their peaceful movement while the latter said they were attacked from the rally.
The party sources said police have detained several BNP men from the scene, including former Dhanmondi unit BNP secretary, Rabiul Islam, former member secretary, Saikat.
A road march began around 3:00 pm on Tuesday following a rally on a road near Bangladesh Medical Hospital in Dhanmondi. The procession was to end at Lab Aid Hospital via Jigatola, City College.