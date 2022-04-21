Student-trader clashes: Another dies of injuries at Dhaka hospital

On Tuesday night, Nahid Hossain, 20, a delivery man for Dlink courier service, who was not involved but simply happened to be in the vicinity during the clashes died during treatment at DMCH.
DMCH resident physician Md Alauddin said that Nahid was put on life support and died around 9.40pm.
More than 30 people, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection around midnight on Monday and continued for nearly four hours.
Of the injured, some 24 people were initially admitted to DMCH.
The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10:00am on Tuesday, as a sequel to Monday midnight’s tensions, according to witnesses.
Brick chips and crude bombs were thrown during the chase and counter-chase between the two groups while police lobbed tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.
Around midnight on Monday, the clash ensued between the traders and college students.