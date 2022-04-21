Student-trader clashes: Another dies of injuries at Dhaka hospital

On Tuesday night, Nahid Hossain, 20, a delivery man for Dlink courier service, who was not involved but simply happened to be in the vicinity during the clashes died during treatment at DMCH.

DMCH resident physician Md Alauddin said that Nahid was put on life support and died around 9.40pm.

More than 30 people, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection around midnight on Monday and continued for nearly four hours.