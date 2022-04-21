City

Student-trader clashes: Another dies of injuries at Dhaka hospital

Prothom Alo English Desk
The clash broke out between Dhaka College students and New Market traders at around 11:00pm on 19 April
The death toll from Tuesday’s violent clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market traders rose to two, with a 26-year-old salesman succumbing to his injuries early Thursday, UNB reports.

Mursalin, who worked at a clothing store in New Market and had been on life support, passed away at 4.35am at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the local police outpost, said.

On Tuesday night, Nahid Hossain, 20, a delivery man for Dlink courier service, who was not involved but simply happened to be in the vicinity during the clashes died during treatment at DMCH.

DMCH resident physician Md Alauddin said that Nahid was put on life support and died around 9.40pm.

More than 30 people, including journalists and students, were injured as the students of Dhaka College clashed with the traders of New Market at the Nilkhet intersection around midnight on Monday and continued for nearly four hours.

Of the injured, some 24 people were initially admitted to DMCH.

The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10:00am on Tuesday, as a sequel to Monday midnight’s tensions, according to witnesses.

Brick chips and crude bombs were thrown during the chase and counter-chase between the two groups while police lobbed tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Around midnight on Monday, the clash ensued between the traders and college students.

