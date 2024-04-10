Metro rail to remain closed for two days during Eid

Metro rail will remain closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr. The day after Eid-ul Fitr is Friday, the weekly holiday of this train service. And so, metro rail will remain closed for two consecutive days during Eid.

On Wednesday morning, deputy manager of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, informed Prothom Alo of the closure. He said, as announced earlier, metro rail will remain closed on Eid. It was closed last year on Eid too.