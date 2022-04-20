Those responsible for New Market violence to face action: Home Minister

Meanwhile, asked why no action was taken soon after the clash broke out early Tuesday, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, “We had to take some precautions while dealing with students. It’s not a common gathering or a mass gathering that we can open fire to disperse them. The students were throwing brickbats from the roof of a 10-storey building.”

Police are trying to convince the traders and shop employees to return to their workplaces, he added.

“Workers or shop employees from all the surrounding markets have taken to the streets, making our effort to bring the situation under control tougher.”

“We are sending police forces wherever we receive news of clashes,” DMP Commissioner added.

Around midnight on Monday, a clash ensued between the traders and college students, with the latter alleging that few of their peers were thrashed and stabbed by a couple of shopkeepers when they had gone to the market for shopping.