Garment workers–police clashes in Mirpur: Police officer beaten, eyewitnesses say

Garment workers clashed with police in Kalshi, Mirpur, in the capital on Tuesday morning. Eyewitnesses said several people surrounded and beat a police officer during the incident. They also said the officer’s weapon was snatched from him and thrown onto the road.

The incident took place at around 11:00 am on Kalshi Road, in front of a supermarket operated by a private company, about 200 metres from Mirpur-11 metro station.

A woman filmed the police officer being beaten from the balcony of a nearby house. Prothom Alo spoke to her. On condition of anonymity, she said police were chasing protesters in an attempt to disperse them. At one point, several police officers chased protesters along a road in Mirpur-12. They eventually found themselves surrounded by protesters.

The woman said protesters were throwing brickbats at the police officers from all directions. The officers then stepped back and took up positions nearby. However, a group of protesters surrounded one police officer and started beating him. No other police officers were visible in the vicinity at the time.