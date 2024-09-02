Govt looking to launch Metrorail service on Fridays
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the operator of Dhaka Metro Rail, is making initial preparations to launch the metro rail service on Fridays as well.
Speaking on Monday, DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique said, “We are taking preliminary steps to begin operations on Fridays. Since changes to the software are required, we are starting this initial preparation today.”
When asked about a possible start date for the Friday service, Siddique emphasised that these preparations are still at an early stage.
"After completing this phase, we will discuss it with our advisers to finalise the date for launching the service on Fridays. As the study is ongoing, we hope to announce the date very soon," he added.
Currently, Dhaka Metro Rail operates six days a week, excluding Fridays, which is a weekly holiday. However, due to growing passenger demand, efforts are underway to initiate operations on Fridays as well.