Govt looking to launch Metrorail service on Fridays

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the operator of Dhaka Metro Rail, is making initial preparations to launch the metro rail service on Fridays as well.

Speaking on Monday, DMTCL managing director MAN Siddique said, “We are taking preliminary steps to begin operations on Fridays. Since changes to the software are required, we are starting this initial preparation today.”

When asked about a possible start date for the Friday service, Siddique emphasised that these preparations are still at an early stage.