Bank account opened to support Banga Bazar fire victims

A bank account has been opened to support the businessmen who have lost everything in the huge fire that broke out at Banga Bazar in the capital, reports news agency UNB.
Through this IFIC Bank Ltd. savings account number (0200094066031), anyone can send financial support from both home and abroad, said the business leaders.
The deposited amount with this account would be initially handed over to prime minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said Helal Uddin, Dokan Malik Samity (shop owners’ association) president, while addressing a press conference at Banga Bazar.
Mentioning that a list of the affected businessmen is being prepared, Helal further said that the names of the affected businesspersons and their financial losses would be assessed and after that the deposited amount would be handed over to them.
Earlier, on Thursday, PM’s adviser Salman F Rahman, while paying a visit to the fire-hit Banga Bazar, suggested the businesspersons to open a joint account after the name of the market.
He then said that many want to support the victims of the fire for which the Dokan Malik Samity president has been advised to open up an account.