Want to see more advanced Bangladesh: Speakers

Speakers at an event said Bangladesh is advancing despite many barriers and many opportunities lie ahead for the country.

They made the remarks while addressing an event organised by Prothom Alo at its office in Dhaka on Tuesday marking the International Women’s Day.

Tuesday marked the International Women’s Day. The theme of the day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Addressing the event, Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri said, “We want to see advanced Bangladesh. There are many opportunities in Bangladesh. We, women and man together will go far.”