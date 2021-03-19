Will resist anti-Modi protesters: DU BCL president

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Dhaka university unit president Sanjit Chandra Das on Thursday said the student organisation would resist anti-Modi protests on the campus, reports news agency UNB.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 26 March to join celebrations marking the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chhatra League is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

Sanjit said a vested quarter is conspiring even as world leaders join Bangladesh to celebrate the country’s 50 years of independence.