Phone tapping should be under legal framework, accountability

Speakers at a citizen dialogue in Dhaka have laid emphasis on bringing phone tapping and other surveillance activities under a legal framework and ensuring accountability throughout the process, instead of stopping those completely.

According to them, governments across the world use the call interception and surveillance mechanisms for state purposes through a system of accountability. But the Awami League government used it in Bangladesh to hold on to power and suppress dissents.

The statements were made at the citizen dialogue – titled ‘Interception, Right to Privacy, and Freedom of Speech’ – at the office of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) on Saturday, hosted by the Civil Reform Group-Bangladesh 2.0.