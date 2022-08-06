High fare, limited buses in Dhaka

A limited number of buses have been operating on different routes in the capital city on the very first day of fuel price hike on Saturday, causing sufferings to people.

The commuters were seen waiting for long at the bus stoppages and those who managed to hop on a bus were being charged extra fare by the bus staff.

Joynal Abedin, a 73-year-old man, was going to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital along with his wife Shathi Akter. They came to the technical intersection from his Gabtoli residence on a rickshaw.