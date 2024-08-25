Students, Ansar members lock in chases

Several people sustained injuries as Ansar members locked in clashes with students in the capital’s secretariat area Sunday night.

The clash broke out after 9:00 pm with both sides chasing each other. At that time, the police tried to control the situation.

Students from different halls of Dhaka University gathered at Raju Memorial Sculpture of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) as the news spread that a group of Ansar members locked some people, including Students Against Discrimination coordinator and advisor to the interim government Nahid Islam, coordinator Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah.