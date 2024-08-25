Students, Ansar members lock in chases
Several people sustained injuries as Ansar members locked in clashes with students in the capital’s secretariat area Sunday night.
The clash broke out after 9:00 pm with both sides chasing each other. At that time, the police tried to control the situation.
Students from different halls of Dhaka University gathered at Raju Memorial Sculpture of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) as the news spread that a group of Ansar members locked some people, including Students Against Discrimination coordinator and advisor to the interim government Nahid Islam, coordinator Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah.
They went to the secretariat area with a procession to resist the Ansar members, the “agents of the dictator”.
At that time, there was a chase and a clash between the two sides. Police fired sound grenades to quell the situation.
At one stage of the clash, the Ansar members retreated around 10:15 pm. At this time, the students took a position in front of the National Press Club, next to the Secretariat.