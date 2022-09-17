Those who keep construction materials on streets will face action: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has said that those who will hamper public movement by keeping construction materials roads will face action, reports UNB.

The DNCC mayor said this while attending an awareness-raising campaign against dengue in Mirpur’s Paikpara area on Saturday.

“While searching for Aedes larvae, I found that building owners have kept construction materials including rods, cement and sand open on road and footpath, which were blocking the drains and causing water logging on the streets," said the mayor Atiqul Islam said.