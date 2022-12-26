BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued over plot fraud

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Monday filed a case against five people, including BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, for alleged plot fraud and defying plan while constructing Hotel Sarina.

Deputy director of ACC's Integrated District Office Dhaka-1 Salina Akhter filed the case today, secretary of the anti-graft body Md Mahbub Hossain said.