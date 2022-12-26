BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued over plot fraud

The accused are-Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, his wife Tahera Khasru Alam, sister-in-law Sabera Sarwer Nina, her husband Golam Sarwer and Rajuk building inspector Awrangjeb Nannu.
"The accused in collusion with each other constructed 22-storey building on plot number27, on road 17 in Banani, which is owned by Chattagram Stock Exchange, and took hold of most of the floors. They violated the plan of Rajuk. They also constructed 21-storey Hotel Sarina instead of 15-storey on the adjacent plot number 25," the ACC secretary added.
The case was filed under sections 409/109/467/468/471 and 420.
According to the case documents, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and his wife concealed information about their ownership of the five star hotel, whereas they are also two of the owners along with Sabera Sarwer Nina and her husband Golam Sarwer.