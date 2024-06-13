British High Commission Dhaka celebrates the official birthday of King Charles III
British High Commission Dhaka celebrated the official birthday of King Charles III on 12 June 2024 in Dhaka, reported a press release. Education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury graced the reception as the guest of honour.
A wide range of dignitaries from the government of Bangladesh, Bangladesh parliament, the diplomatic corps and representatives from the fields of trade, business, academia, social development, arts, culture, media and sports joined the celebration.
British high commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, “It is my pleasure to host this reception to celebrate the official birthday of King Charles III.”
“It is also an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the UK-Bangladesh partnership, based on our deep shared history; our strong cultural and people-to-people links and our Commonwealth ties”.
The King’s Birthday Party is celebrated by British High Commissions and Embassies around the world. This year, The King turns 76 on 14 November.
The King is head of the Commonwealth, which is a family of 56 countries working together for prosperity, democracy and peace.
The British High Commission Dhaka organised the King’s Birthday Party 2024 with support from HSBC (platinum partner), Le Meridien Dhaka (hospitality partner), Unilever and Standard Chartered Bank (diamond partners).