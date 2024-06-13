British High Commission Dhaka celebrates the official birthday of King Charles III

British High Commission Dhaka celebrated the official birthday of King Charles III on 12 June 2024 in Dhaka, reported a press release. Education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury graced the reception as the guest of honour.

A wide range of dignitaries from the government of Bangladesh, Bangladesh parliament, the diplomatic corps and representatives from the fields of trade, business, academia, social development, arts, culture, media and sports joined the celebration.