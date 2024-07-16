Youth killed in clash in front of Dhaka College

A youth was killed in the clash between the protesting students and the activists of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of Dhaka College Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased youth has been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His identity could not be confirmed immediately.

Senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in New Market zone, Md. Rifatul Islam told Prothom Alo that they saw a group of men beating up a person on the road in front of Dhaka College. Later they heard that the person died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.