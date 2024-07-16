Quota reform movement
Youth killed in clash in front of Dhaka College
A youth was killed in the clash between the protesting students and the activists of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of Dhaka College Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased youth has been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. His identity could not be confirmed immediately.
Senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in New Market zone, Md. Rifatul Islam told Prothom Alo that they saw a group of men beating up a person on the road in front of Dhaka College. Later they heard that the person died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Asked about this, inspector at Dhaka Medical College police outpost Md. Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that a youth was brought to the hospital from the road in front of Dhaka College around 5:15 pm. The on-duty physician then announced him dead.
The youth is about around 25 years old. He is wearing a jeans and a white T-shirt. He was brought to the hospital in a bloodied condition and had injuries on the head.
BCL on Sunday attacked students, waging the movement demanding quota reform on Dhaka University campus. Protesting that, students brought out a procession in Science Lab area this afternoon.
Later, Chhatra League leaders and activists attacked that procession around 2:00 pm. Then the two groups engaged in sporadic clashes in that area.
Leaders and activists of Chhatra Leage and Jubo League took position in front of the gate of Dhaka College carrying cleavers, iron rods and sticks. The protesting students positioned themselves at a little distance apart from them. The two groups kept exchanging brickbats and continued chasing each other.
Meanwhile, shots were fired aiming at the protesting students there after 5:30 pm. This injured at least four students, they said.