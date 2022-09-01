PM Hasina to visit New Delhi on 5 Sept

On the same day, the Bangladesh prime minister will hold bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart at the Hyderabad House. She is also scheduled to attend a state lunch to be hosted by the Indian prime minister in her honour.
Minister of external affairs and some other dignitaries are expected to pay courtesy call on the prime minister during her stay in New Delhi. A number of agreements and MOUs are also expected to be signed during the state visit.
The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a business event being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
Later on, she is expected to award Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the government of Bangladesh, for the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War in 1971.
The premier is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 8 September 2022.
Sheikh Hasina is paying a state visit to India after a long interval of three years. She last visited the country in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.
The visit is significant for Bangladesh and India both, as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries.