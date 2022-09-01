PM Hasina to visit New Delhi on 5 Sept

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to pay a state visit to New Delhi, India from 5 to 8 September 2022 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina would lead a top level delegation that includes a number of ministers, advisers, secretaries, senior government officials as well as representatives from business bodies of Bangladesh, says a press release of the Bangladesh foreign ministry in its Facebook page.

During the visit, the prime minister will be formally received by Narendra Modi while a ceremonial guard of honour will be accorded to her.

Sheikh Hasina will pay homage at Rajghat in honour of Mahatma Gandhi. She is also expected to call on Jagdeep Dhankar, the vice president of India.