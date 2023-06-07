MPs vent anger over load shedding: State minister calls for patience

Members of parliament (MP) of the opposition Jatiya Party vented anger over the load shedding situation in the country during a discussion on the supplementary budget at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on Tuesday afternoon.

They said the government had some success in the power sector. However, the situation has changed drastically.

The way that the load shedding is increasing, it might create a public outrage. The situation would not have been such if the coal and gas had been imported in time, they added.

The JaPa MPs said this during the discussion on the proposal to curtail the allocation for the energy and mineral resources division.