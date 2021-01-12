Colleagues at Prothom Alo pay last respects to Mizanur Rahman Khan

Colleagues paid their last respects to noted journalist and Prothom Alo’s joint editor Mizanur Rahman Khan at the daily’s Karwan Bazar office on Tuesday afternoon.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman along with other colleagues paid tribute to Mizanur Rahman, laying floral wreaths upon his coffin when his body was brought in front of the Prothom Alo office at around 12:15pm. Prayers were offered for the salvation of the departed soul.
Current and former staff members of Prothom Alo, journalists from different media and people from all walks of life gathered in front of the newspaper office before the coffin reached the premises.
Grief stricken colleagues broke down in tears as the ambulance carrying the body arrived at the spot. Later his body was taken to Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard where Mizanur Rahman would be buried after Zohr prayers.
Earlier, Mizanur Rahman Khan’s third namaz-e-janaza was held on the premises of the National Press Club around 11:00am
Information minister Hasan Mahmud, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and other political leaders, journalist leaders and people from different walks of life attended the janaza.
Before the janaza, Hasan Mahmud said Mizanur Rahman will be remembered for his writings on legal issues, the constitution and human rights.
The first namaz-e-janaza of Mizanur Rahman was held at the Supreme Court premises around 10:00am.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim, justice Md Ruhul Quddus, justice Mustafa Zaman Islam, justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury, barrister Ruhul Kuddus, former law minister Abdul Matin Khasru, additional attorney general SM Munir, former additional attorney general Murad Reza, lawyers and journalists attended the namaz-e-janaza.
The Supreme Court Bar Association and Law Reporters Forum paid tribute to the journalist with floral wreaths. After that, the body was taken to the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) where his second janaza was held.
Mizanur, who had been suffering from Covid-19, died on Monday evening at the age of 53. The noted journalist breathed his last at Universal Medical College Hospital in the city’s Mohakhali area around 6:05pm.
Mizanur tested positive for coronavirus on 2 December last year. He was first admitted to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on 5 December.
He was shifted to the Universal Hospital on 10 December as his condition worsened and given treatment at the ICU.
The journalist was put on life support on Saturday as his condition deteriorated further and the physicians declared him dead on Monday.
Born in Jhalakathi’s Nalchity on 31 October 1967, Mizanur graduated from Barishal BM College. He took up journalism as his profession in the late 80s by joining a Barishal daily.
He worked in various capacities in different media houses in his long career.
His notable books include Sangbidhan O Tatyabadhayok Sarkar Bitorko (Constitution and the Caretaker Government Debate), Bangladesher Rajnoitik Sangkater Swarup (The True Face of Political Crisis in Bangladesh) and 1971: Americar Gopon Dalil (1971: America’s Secret Documents).
He earned a reputation through his interpretative reports and columns on legal issues.