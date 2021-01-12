Colleagues at Prothom Alo pay last respects to Mizanur Rahman Khan

Colleagues paid their last respects to noted journalist and Prothom Alo’s joint editor Mizanur Rahman Khan at the daily’s Karwan Bazar office on Tuesday afternoon.

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman along with other colleagues paid tribute to Mizanur Rahman, laying floral wreaths upon his coffin when his body was brought in front of the Prothom Alo office at around 12:15pm. Prayers were offered for the salvation of the departed soul.