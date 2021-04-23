Covid-19 vaccine stock to exhaust by 15 May

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has received 1.3 million shots from India. They still have a little over 2.55 million (25.53 lakh) shots at their stock.

According to the sources at the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), usually Bangladesh use the certification of seven developed countries -- United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, France, Japan, and Australia – and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to import medicine. Since the ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine developed by Russian and the ‘Sinopharm’ and ‘Sinovac’ vaccines developed by China don’t meet the EMA criteria, the government will be required to change to its policy to import vaccines from these two countries.

The members of the core committee, at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, opined that Bangladesh should not consider importing the Sinovac vaccine. Besides, making a change to the policy to import medicine from a specific country is not an easy task. However, a senior official of the Health Service Division said since the vaccine stock is running out fast, the health minister has instructed to import the vaccine and make changes to the policy, if necessary.