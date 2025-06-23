Wife abuse highest in Barishal

The rate of women being subjected to violence by their partners or husbands is significantly higher in disaster-prone areas of Bangladesh, with Barishal and Khulna topping the list.

Sylhet records the lowest number of such incidents.

However, even in areas with comparatively fewer reported cases, the level of violence remains alarmingly high.

These findings come from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh’s Violence Against Women Survey Report 2024.

BBS published a summary of the report in March this year.