Secret detention cells in the name of "hospital" and "clinic"

The family of Mir Bin Quasem (Barrister Arman) says that he had been disappeared on 9 August 2016 from Mirpur DOHS. He is the son of Mir Quasem Ali, member of Jamaat's central executive council who had been hanged on charges of crimes against humanity. Arman returned to his family on 6 August from the secret detention cell. It was basically from his narrative that the inquiry commission located the detention centre "hospital".

The commission’s report states that in the initial phase, there was information suggesting that Barrister Arman had been detained at DGFI’s secret detention centre known as “Aynaghar” (JIC). However, the first indication that he may not have been held there emerged from his own testimony. Each detention centre had distinct operational characteristics, particularly the behaviour of the guards, time for using the toilet, sounds of the surroundings, the type of food served, and other sensory cues that help identify a specific facility.

Arman’s descriptions clearly did not align with the known features of DGFI’s detention centres. His account did not match those of other detainees held by DGFI, such as Brigadier General (retd.) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi (son of Ghulam Azam).

According to the report, Aram was interview in order to clear up these discrepancies. Gradually from his description it became evident that he had been detained at the TFI cell run by the RAB headquarters in the RAB-1 premises. When the commission visited the TFI cell for the first time on 16 October, the authorities said that this has been abandoned for at least two years. The commission found this to be plausible because the place was run down, in a state of disrepair and neglect.

Arman had said that the floor beneath his feet was cold and tiled. However, when members of the commission visited the site, they found the floor to be uneven and made of rough cement, which had clearly been in place for a long time. This discrepancy raised suspicions. The commission observed square-shaped marks on the floor, which could be remnants of removed tiles. Following this, the commission interrogated the responsible officials in search of information about the tiles.