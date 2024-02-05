ACC, BFIU others can probe allegations against S Alam, suo motu scrapped

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has scrapped the suo motu rule of the High Court preventing inquiry into the money laundering and offshore investment allegations against the owner of S Alam Group Mohammad Saiful Alam (S Alam) and his wife Farzana Parveen.

The six-member Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed this rule today, Monday.

The ruling observed that the suo motu rule issued by the High Court had been dismissed. There will be no hindrance for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Bangladesh Bank to conduct investigations into the allegations.

This ruling was passed after settling the leave to appeal submitted by S Alam and wife Farzana Parveen against the High Court order.