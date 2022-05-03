1 beaten to death, 2 injured in Bogura

It was learned that Mohan Akand has six brothers. Two of his brothers – Nazrul and Kamrul had a dispute with Mohan’s family since the last UP election.

On Sunday, the duo threatened Mohan to evict his family from the village which led to a tussle. At around 9:00 pm followers of Nazrul and Kamrul tied up Jhaloki to a pole and beat her indiscriminately, said locals.