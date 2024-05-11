Scared of even mentioning Julo Bahini's name

Juno Bahini's main hang-out is at Shuchakradandi near Patia Munsef Bazar along the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway. Their drug trade and other crimes are carried out in the vacant marshes of the area. Raju Hossain alias Guli Raju used to be Julo's right-hand man. But when a fight broke out over sharing drug money on 27 April, Raju was killed in broad daylight in a marsh in Shuchakradandi. Raju at one time had been shot in the leg by RAB when he had fled from them and from then he had been known as Guli (bullet) Raju.

Councillor of Patia pourashava ward 2, Rupok Kumar Sen, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the local residents lived in terror of Julo and his gang. They are involved in drugs, teen gangs, mugging and other crimes.

According to the police, Julo has a 150-member gang in Oxygen area of Chattogram city and in the district's Patia pourashava. The members of his gang include 15 to 16-year-old teens as well as 40-year-olds.

Speaking to police and local residents, it was learnt that Raju Bahini's right hand Zubair, Taiju Islam alias Arman, Md Sakib, Md Misbah, Md Asfi, Ayat, Hakim Chowdhury, Anayet Abid and Md Farman were Julo's constant companions.

During a visit on Sunday to the Patia pourashava area, the people were too scared of Julo to speak out. A shopkeeper in Palli Mangal of the pourashava told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, that Julo Bahini men would help themselves to whatever they wanted from his shop. They sometimes paid, but mostly took on credit. They beat him up two months ago when he protested.

Going around the spot and speaking to the local residents and students of Patia, it was learnt that the Julo gang would harass girls on their way to and from school. They would blast the hydraulic horns of their motorbikes to create panic in the area. They went into hiding at the end of last month after the killing of Raju.