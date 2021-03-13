2 policemen stabbed in Chandpur

Two policemen were stabbed in Faridganj area of Chandpur when they were trying to arrest Rubel Saha, an accused wanted in six cases.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohammad Jamshed (40) and Shafiq Mia (28) were stabbed in the chest and hand, reports UNB.

They were taken to Faridganj upazila hospital, local police station’s in-charge Mohammad Shahid Hossain said.