2 policemen stabbed in Chandpur

Two policemen were stabbed in Faridganj area of Chandpur when they were trying to arrest Rubel Saha, an accused wanted in six cases.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohammad Jamshed (40) and Shafiq Mia (28) were stabbed in the chest and hand, reports UNB.
They were taken to Faridganj upazila hospital, local police station’s in-charge Mohammad Shahid Hossain said.
Rubel was also shot by the police during the encounter. He was first taken to Chandpur Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Sujauddaula Rubel, a resident physician at Chandpur Sadar Hospital, told that Rubel had been shot twice in the chest.