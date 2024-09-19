Business establishments, houses torched after clash in Dighinala

A clash broke out between Bangalees and indigenous people in Dighinala upazila in Khagrachhari today, Thursday.

The clash broke out at Larma Square area in the upazila around 5:00pm. At one point of the clash, houses and business establishments of indigenous people were allegedly set on fire.

Locals and police sources said a person named Mohammad Mamun, 30, was beaten on allegation that he stole a motorbike on Wednesday morning at Noapara area in Khagrachhari town.

Mamun, son of Nur Nobi of Khagrachhari Sadar’s Shalbon Moddhyapara area, breathed his last after being taken to Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Protesting Mamun’s death, Banglees held a demonstration at Dighinala around 5:00pm today. Witnesses said around 300 to 400 Bangalees brought out the demonstration from Jamtoli and Boalkhali Bazar and headed towards Larma Square. The clash ensued as indigenous people barred them. At least three have been injured during the clash and around 37 houses and business establishments of indigenous people near Larma Square and Dighinala College were torched.