Abba Bahini
10 accused give deposition on Rasel murder
At least 30 members of ‘Abba Bahini’ gang took part beating Saiful Islam alias Rasel, a member of the same group, and eight of them were more brutal.
This was revealed in confessional statements of 10 arrested over the death of Rasel in South Keraniganj’s Shuvadda union. Apart from them, Aftab Uddin Rabbi, one of the lynchpins of Abba Bahini, also gave a confessional statement under Section 164 before the court.
The accused persons in their deposition said they picked up Rasel at the behest of Aftab Uddin. Rasel was picked up as he embezzled money collected ‘toll’ from businessmen, drug dealers and others.
Police and court sources said an accused named Md Sajib in his statement said Rasel would collect the toll on behalf of Aftab Uddin. Rasel collected the toll before the eleventh general election but did not give Aftab the full amount. Enraged by this, Aftab ordered Rasel to be brought to him.
According to the statements, those who participated in torturing Rasel include Delowar, ‘Bhatija' Rony, Shipon, ‘Durbol’ Sumon, ‘Dara’ Sumon, Ripon, Arman, Rubel, Bappy-1, Bappy-2, Milon, Rabbani, Rana, Shofiq, Shyamol, Rashed, Banna, Sohel, Michel, Jumman, Ratan, Hiron, Babu, Sony, Rony, Opu, Rajib Ahmed, Shorif, Sojib and others. Bappy, Rana, Rubel, Milon, Hiron, Opu, Shorif and Raju were particularly brutal.
Abba Bahini, a local gang of Suvadda, tortured Rasel at a torture cell on 9 January. He succumbed to injuries the following day. A video of the torture went viral on social media which created a stir in the country.
Rasel’s father Tofazzal Hawlader filed a case with South Keraniganj police station over the murder. A total of 13 people including Aftab Uddin were accused in the case. Later police arrested 12 members of Abba Bahini including Aftab. Of them, 10 gave confessional statements to the court.
Accused Alamgir Hossain said the beating started at around 8-9:00pm. Aftab Uddin called in Rasel's wife Moushumi Akhtar at around 12:00am. At the time Rasel fell unconscious. Aftab said to Rasel's wife, "Your husband collected money in my name. Tk 2 million has to be given."
Meanwhile, Aftab secured interim bail from the High Court on 21 March. The chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday cancelled the bail and asked Aftab to surrender to the court. Sources from Keraniganj said, Aftab has left the area.
A viral video showed that Rasel was lying unconscious on the floor of Aftab’s torture cell with bruises on his body. At least 13 members of Abba Bahini were sitting surrounding Rasel. Aftab was seated on a chair.
Aftab in his statement said, Rasel would collect toll from businessmen and drug dealers using the names of him and his uncle Suvadda union parishad’s chairman Iqbal Hossain. But Rasel would not share the money with him. Aftab said he ordered Rasel to be brought to his office.
Aftab said he only slapped Rasel once while others beat him up.
However, Delowar, Rajib Ahmed and Anik Hasan in their statements said Rasel was tortured in front of Aftab. At one point of torture, Rasel called Aftab ‘Abba’ (father) and entreated to spare his life. But Aftab did not pay any heed to the request.
Another accused in his deposition said at the instruction of Aftab Uddin all indiscriminately punch, slap and kick Rasel.
Accused Alamgir Hossain said the beating started at around 8-9:00pm. Aftab Uddin called in Rasel's wife Moushumi Akhtar at around 12:00am. At the time Rasel fell unconscious. Aftab said to Rasel's wife, "Your husband collected money in my name. Tk 2 million has to be given."
After the incident, local sources had said Aftab Uddin with his associates sent Rasel half-dead to his home on 9 January. On the following day, he died.
Rasel's wife said members of Abba Bahini didn't allow them to take her husband to hospital.
After the incident, local sources had said Aftab Uddin with his associates sent Rasel half-dead to his home on 9 January. On the following day, he died. Rasel's wife said members of Abba Bahini didn't allow taking her husband to hospital.
Aftab Uddin in his deposition said he has business and does politics.
He is Swechchhasebok League's organising secretary at South Keraniganj thana (he was expelled after arrest). His father Bacher Uddin is president of Shuvadda union Awami League. His uncle Iqbal Hossain is chairman of Shuvadda union and Dhaka district Awami League joint general secretary. Another uncle Sakur Hossain is chairman of Jinjira union. They are influential for various reasons in the locality.
Although names of 30 people were mentioned in the deposition, the police couldn't arrest all of them. Some are roaming in the locality and on the social media they are threatening those who are against the Abba Bahini.
Keraniganj thana sub-inspector Abul Hasan, investigating officer in Rasel murder, has denied these allegations.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday night, he said he doesn't know that any accused are roaming around. He has been trying his level best to arrest the accused.
Abul Hasan said those involved are being brought to book.
However, Rasel's wife Moushumi Akhtar alleged police are not catching those who are involved in the murder. But police are arresting those who are not involved in the murder.
She said Aftab Uddin, the main accused in the case, has been released on bail. The situation turns so and there is a fear about the justice of the murder.
Moushumi Akhtar also said after release on bail, Aftab Uddin is threatening through different people to withdraw the case. It is being said the situation will turn like Rasel if the case is not withdrawn, she added.