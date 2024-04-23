10 accused give deposition on Rasel murder

At least 30 members of ‘Abba Bahini’ gang took part beating Saiful Islam alias Rasel, a member of the same group, and eight of them were more brutal.

This was revealed in confessional statements of 10 arrested over the death of Rasel in South Keraniganj’s Shuvadda union. Apart from them, Aftab Uddin Rabbi, one of the lynchpins of Abba Bahini, also gave a confessional statement under Section 164 before the court.

The accused persons in their deposition said they picked up Rasel at the behest of Aftab Uddin. Rasel was picked up as he embezzled money collected ‘toll’ from businessmen, drug dealers and others.