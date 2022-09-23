GK Shamim spends 'imprisonment' in hospital

GK Shamim is under the treatment of associate professor of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's urology department, Pradyut Kumar Saha.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Shamim was a diabetic patient, and also suffered from neurological problems, pneumonia, eye problems and more. He is undergoing various tests.

GK Shamim was arrested on 20 September 2019 along with seven bodyguards from his office in Gulshan. He was first sent to BSMMU on 25 April 2020 from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. He was there till 19 November, for nearly eight months. He was sent back to jail when Prothom Alo reported on the matter.

Next in 2021, he spent another one month and five days at BSMMU again, from 15 April to 20 May. Just two days later he was brought to hospital again on 22 May. After around two months 25 days, he was sent back to jail on 16 August.

GK Shamim had thus been three times to hospital, staying for 11 months 14 days in air-conditioned cabins. And in the latest development, he has been 29 days in hospital, first taken to BSMMU on 25 August and then on to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.