PK Halder case: Hearing for charge framing on 29 August

The indictment hearing in amassing wealth from unknown sources and money laundering case filed against 14 people including Prashanta Kumar Halder, former managing director of Global Islami (ex NRB Global) Bank, has been deferred again.

The court has set 29 August for the next hearing. Mohammad Nazrul Islam, judge of Dhaka’s special judge court-10 fixed the date.

Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, public prosecutor of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Court sources said the accused had appealed for time extension in the case. The court set the new date for the indictment hearing after hearing both parties.