Bashundhara Group chairman, MD, 5 family members face travel ban

The ACC told the court that investigation is underway against Bashundhara Group chairman and his family members under various provisions of the money laundering acts relating to money laundering, tax evasion, land grabbing, loan fraudulence, embezzlement, amassing wealth and transferring illegally and currency conversation.

ACC deputy director Nazmul Hossain told the court it was necessary to bar them from travelling abroad.

The same court also issued separate travel bans on former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, former state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, as well as four people of AnonTex Group -- Mohammad Yunus, Kazi Mustafa Sarwar, Abdullah Siddique and Mohammad Kabir Hossain.