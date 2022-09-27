Teenager allegedly commits suicide after killing AL leader

Police suspect that a 16-year-old boy, who committed suicide in Chandpur, could be the killer of Awami League politician and freedom fighter Rafiq Ullah, reports UNB.

“The involvement of the teenager can be confirmed after a DNA test. We suspect he was the one who stabbed Rafiq to death on Saturday by looking at his dress,” said A Rashid, officer-in-charge of Chandpur model police station.

A case of unnatural death was lodged at Chandpur railway police station on Sunday after the teen, suspected to be the killer, ended his life in the early hours of the day.