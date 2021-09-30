62 Uzi permitted for sale, no more

On 20 August last year, the detective branch (DB) of police arrested Minal Sharif, a suspected drug dealer, from Mohammadpur in the capital city. He was in possession of an Uzi pistol with 44 rounds of ammunition. Investigation revealed that six companies imported these Uzi pistols in Bangladesh since 2015.

This led to widespread outcry in the law enforcement agencies as they did not have any idea that these semi-automatic pistols are being imported in the country. Prothom Alo published a report over the matter that time.

According to that report, the detective branch sent a notice to MH Arms Company’s proprietor Mukaram Hossain. In a written reply, Mukaram said he imported those arms through Uttara Bank’s Ramna branch upon approval from the home ministry.