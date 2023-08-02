Tarique Rahman gets 9yrs in jail, wife Zubaida Rahman 3yrs

A court in Dhaka has sentenced BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to 9 years in jail and his wife Zubaida Rahman to 3 years in jail in a graft case filed over amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

Public prosecutor Mosharrof Hossain Kajol who represent the plaintiff, Anti-Corruption Commission, in the court, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.