Mahi was arrested on specific allegations: Home minister

Asaduzzaman Khan said that a case was filed against her as she made some statements on Facebook live against Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam.
“I don't know everything yet. I have to know the matter well before I say something,” the minister said.
He also said that Mahiya Mahi’s complaint of vandalism and grabbing her husband's showroom against the police will also be investigated.
“An investigation has to be done whenever there is any complaint. Everything will be clear once the investigation is completed,” the home minister added.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police arrested Mahiya Mahi from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after her arrival from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, but her husband Rakib Sarker, also an accused in the case, did not return home with her.
Later, in the evening, A Gazipur court on Saturday granted bail to actress Mahiya Mahi, hours after she was arrested from Dhaka airport and sent to jail in two separate cases, including one filed under the Digital Security Act.
Earlier, Rokon Mia, sub-inspector (SI) of Bason police station, filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Mahi and her husband Rakib on Friday night on charge of “defaming police” after going live on Facebook.
Meanwhile, in response to another question, the home minister said that efforts were underway to bring Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islam, the fugitive accused in the police officer murder case, to the country through the international police agency Interpol.
The minister said, "All efforts are being made to bring him back with the help of Interpol."
“Interpol's cooperation has already been sought to arrest him. We have heard many things. Action will be taken after scrutinising the information that we have already received,” he said.