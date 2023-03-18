Mahi was arrested on specific allegations: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday said actress Mahiya Mahi was arrested on the basis of specific allegations, reports UNB.

He also said that the allegation (of bribery) made by the actress against police will also be investigated, and it would come out whether it is right or not after the investigation.

The home minister came up with the remarks while talking to the newspersons in a food distribution programme at an orphanage in the capital’s Tejgaon. The food distribution programme was organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.