Actress Mahiya Mahi gets bail

A Gazipur court on Saturday granted bail to actress Mahiya Mahi, hours after she was arrested from Dhaka airport and sent to jail in two separate cases, one filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur district prison, said that Mahiya got bail in two cases.

Documents of the bail from Gazipur Metropolitan Court arrived at the prison, he said, adding that process is underway to release her.