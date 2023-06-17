UP chairman instructs to kill journalist Rabbani: Police

Police have confirmed journalist Golam Rabbani has been killed at the instructions of local UP chairman Mahmudul Alam.

"It is certain from statements of witnesses that the chairman gave instructions to carry out the murder. He is the main culprit of the murder. Efforts are on to arrest him," Jamalpur superintendent of police Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo.

Mahmudul Alam is the chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad. He is also the general secretary of union Awami League.

There are allegations that the chairman was angry with journalist Rabbani for publishing news which had gone against him (chairman).

Journalist Golam Rabbani came under attack at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday..

He died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30 pm on Thursday.

He was Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.