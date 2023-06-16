Various organisations condemn killing of journalist Rabbani

The journalist leaders alleged that law enforcers seem to turn a blind eye to the ensure safety of journalists although journalists are being killed one after another. The arrogance of the terrorists is increasing day by day due to a culture of impunity in the incidents of repression on journalists.

BFUJ president M Abdullah and secretary general Nurul Amin Rokon in a statement sought quick arrest of killers and their instructors. Freedom of press is being attacked through repression, killing, enforced disappearance, intimation of journalists and enactment of draconian laws.

Such incidents of violence against journalists are recurring in the country as such incidents were not punished in the past.