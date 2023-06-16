Various organisations condemn killing of journalist Rabbani

Different political parties, human rights and journalists’ organisations have condemned the killing of journalist Golam Rabbani in Jamalpur and sought exemplary punishment of the killers. Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ), Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ), Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Manobadhikar Songskriti Foundation (MSF), Ganosamhati Andolon and Biplobi Workers Party issued statements condemning the killing of the journalist.
BFUJ president Omar Faruque and secretary general Dip Azad and DUJ president Sohel Haider Chowdhury and secretary Akter Hossain at a joint statement announced a protest rally in front of National Press Club on Saturday condemning the killing of journalist Golam Rabbani.
The journalist leaders alleged that law enforcers seem to turn a blind eye to the ensure safety of journalists although journalists are being killed one after another. The arrogance of the terrorists is increasing day by day due to a culture of impunity in the incidents of repression on journalists.
BFUJ president M Abdullah and secretary general Nurul Amin Rokon in a statement sought quick arrest of killers and their instructors. Freedom of press is being attacked through repression, killing, enforced disappearance, intimation of journalists and enactment of draconian laws.
Such incidents of violence against journalists are recurring in the country as such incidents were not punished in the past.
TIB, MSF statements
TIB described the murder as an example of dismal failure to ensure free journalism and safety to the journalists. It said in a statement that back to back attacks, cases, torture, and killings of journalists for reporting irregularities and corruption of the powerful quarters have become a common phenomenon in Bangladesh.
It has even become normal to enjoy impunity under the shelter of those in power after carrying out such incidents.
The anti-graft watchdog called for setting an example by ensuring the protection of journalists and exemplary punishment to the individuals who are, directly or indirectly, involved with the brutal murder of Golam Rabbani.
TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said there is no way to consider the killing of Golam Rabbani an isolated incident. This murder proves how desperate the powerful people have become to hide their corruption and wrongdoings.
The government must ensure exemplary punishment not only for those directly involved in the murder, but also for those who ordered, colluded, or protected the interests of the perpetrators.
MSF echoed the allegations and demands raised by the TIB. The rights organisation said attacks on journalists in Bangladesh have become a common phenomenon. It is not only regrettable, but also against the freedom of the press and journalists.
It noted that the murder has created panic and anxiety among those who believe in freedom of thought and expression. The organisation demanded that the individuals involved in the murder of Golam Rabbani be arrested and brought to book.
Statements of Ganosamhati Andolon and Biplobi Workers Party
Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon and central executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel issued a statement demanding justice for journalist Rabbani's murder. On Friday, in a joint statement, they said by muzzling the media and snatching civil rights, the government is repeatedly warning the people that no words can be uttered against the looting, corruption and misrule of the government. There will be no accountability in the country. No criticism against the government will be allowed.
Condemning the murder, general secretary of Biplobi Workers party Saiful Haque said in a statement that objective journalism in the country is now under serious threat. Professional journalism has been made impossible under an unaccountable repressive regime.
A group of miscreants swooped down on journalist Golam Rabbani on Wednesday night while he was headed home by motorbike, at Pathati intersection of Bakshiganj in Jamalpur. Later, he was taken out of the CCTV camera surveillance and beaten mercilessly. At one stage, the miscreants left him unconscious.
Locals took him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex for treatment. He was later taken to Jamalpur General Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Then the physicians referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital -- where he breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.