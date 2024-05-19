Kidney traders slip through flimsy investigations

RAB arrested five persons from Bhatara in the capital two years ago for tempting low-income people to sell their kidneys. Later RAB filed a case in this regarding under the Human Organ Transplant Act 1999. After conducting investigations for over a year, the police finally submitted chargesheets against the five accused in court.

According to the case report, the accused Shahidul Islam and the others would offer money to lesser educated people around the country, luring them to sell their kidneys. Later they would sell these kidneys for exorbitant sums of money to wealthy kidney patients. They even used the Facebook to lure people into selling their kidneys. One of the main members of this syndicate, Russel, is now in India. A review of the chargesheets shows that even though the investigations ran for over one year, the police were unable to find Russel's full name and address.

An appeal has been made to acquit him from the case. The investigation report also has no mention of when this ring began operating and from how many people had they collected kidneys. There is no specific information either about to whom the kidneys were sold. The case is now at the stage when the charges are being formed.

When asked about the matter, the investigating office, sub-inspector (SI) of Bhatara police station Khalilur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he had been the third investigating office in the case. He said he had submitted the report to the court on the basis the case documents.