A 14-year-old madrasah girl has allegedly been raped by three men after abduction in Kachua upazila of Chandpur, said police, UNB reports.

The crime took place Friday afternoon at an abandoned building near Khidda Bazar of the upazila.

Md Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kachua police station, said three rapists abducted the girl from a CNG-run auto rickshaw on her way to home and raped her after taking her to the abandoned building, leaving her unconscious.