8 jailed in Sylhet for inciting violence over Mamunul’s arrest

Eight people have been jailed for inciting anarchy and violence among general mass over the arrest of Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary general Mamunul Haque in Zakiganj of Sylhet.
The arrestees are: Sahab Uddin, 30, Zakaria, 32, Manzur Ahmed, 48, Shah Mortuza Ali Raju, 40, Zillur Rahman, 50, Humayun Azad, 45, Nurul Haque Khan, 47 and Kamil Ahmed, 22.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Zakiganj Police Station Abul Qasim confirmed the news to UNB.
He said, “The arrests were made on Monday night following a case filed against 17 named and several unnamed accused under the Special Powers Act.”
“Operations are currently underway to identify and arrest the others involved,” he added.
According to police and local sources, a group of people, mainly activists and leaders of Hefazat, BNP and Jamaat brought out a procession protesting Mamunul’s arrest in Shahgali area of Zakiganj at around 10:00pm on Monday.
Earlier on 18 April, joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam, Mamunul Haque was arrested from a madrasa in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area.
He was arrested in connection with a vandalism case filed against him with Mohammadpur Police Station.
The much controversial Hefazat leader was produced before the court the following day where the court placed him on a 7-day remand.