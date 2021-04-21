8 jailed in Sylhet for inciting violence over Mamunul’s arrest

Eight people have been jailed for inciting anarchy and violence among general mass over the arrest of Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary general Mamunul Haque in Zakiganj of Sylhet.

The arrestees are: Sahab Uddin, 30, Zakaria, 32, Manzur Ahmed, 48, Shah Mortuza Ali Raju, 40, Zillur Rahman, 50, Humayun Azad, 45, Nurul Haque Khan, 47 and Kamil Ahmed, 22.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Zakiganj Police Station Abul Qasim confirmed the news to UNB.

He said, “The arrests were made on Monday night following a case filed against 17 named and several unnamed accused under the Special Powers Act.”