ACC initiates investigation against NBR’s Matiur

The committee has already started the probe, she added.

ACC said they made a decision to investigate the allegations against Matiur of accumulation of assets illegally and money laundering on 4 June.

Earlier in the day, Matiur Rahman was removed from the post of president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal under the NBR.

Matiur Rahman came into limelight as ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, a video of his son buying a goat at Tk 1.5 million from Sadik Agro in the capital’s Mohammadpur area went viral on social media. The netizens also found that he purchased cows worth Tk 7 million from different farms in the capital.