ACC initiates investigation against NBR’s Matiur
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has opened an investigation against Matiur Rahman, president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal under the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
The anti-graft watchdog has formed a three-strong committee, headed by a deputy director, to investigate the allegations raised against the NBR member, informed ACC secretary Khorsheda Yasmin to the media at a briefing at its Segunbagicha headquarters Sunday.
The committee has already started the probe, she added.
ACC said they made a decision to investigate the allegations against Matiur of accumulation of assets illegally and money laundering on 4 June.
Earlier in the day, Matiur Rahman was removed from the post of president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal under the NBR.
Matiur Rahman came into limelight as ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, a video of his son buying a goat at Tk 1.5 million from Sadik Agro in the capital’s Mohammadpur area went viral on social media. The netizens also found that he purchased cows worth Tk 7 million from different farms in the capital.
Since then, Matiur Rahman’s son’s luxurious lifestyle, including expensive brand watches and cars, properties he owned, including resorts, shooting houses, bungalow houses and lands he and his family members became the talk of the country.
The ACC secretary also talked about former police chief Benazir Ahmed as well.
She said legal actions would be taken if the former inspector general of police (IGP) does not appear before the ACC by today, Sunday, to submit his statements regarding accumulation of his assets beyond known sources of income.
The ACC served a notice to the wife and three daughters of Benazir to appear at its Segunbagicha headquarters too.
Khorsheda Yasmin spoke about taking legal action if they too don’t turn up at the ACC Monday.