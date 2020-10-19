88pc loans go to PK Halder's pocket

About Tk 13 billion was withdrawn, in various names, true and fictitious, and the major beneficiary was PK Halder. This money was taken away in the name of loans, but the loans have not been recovered. The depositors are not getting back their money.

Bangladesh Bank investigations find about Tk 13.29 billion in were taken different names from the institution in 2015-2917. PK Halder alone is the beneficiary of Tk 11.81 billion.

According to annual report of share market company FAS Finance in 2018, the organisation's total loans were Tk 14.02 billion at the end of December in 2017. Of the total loans, PK Halder was the beneficiary of Tk 11.81 billion (84 per cent).

Speaking to Prothom Alo on 3 October, Nitol Niloy Group chairman and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) former president Abdul Matlub Ahmad said the syndicate looted the organisation taking the entire board under their control. Bangladesh Bank willingly backed them. BB knew who brought the organisation to this stage. Before the control by PK Halder, Abdul Matlub Ahmad was the chairman of the institution for long.